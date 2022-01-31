news, local-news,

A man will appear in court next month charged with driving offences in the state's south. About 10:15pm on Saturday January 29 2022, officers attached to Yass Highway Patrol were called to Sutton Road, Sutton, following reports of vehicles conducting burnouts and street racing in the area. Read more: School zones put student safety in to vision Honour roll scores funding to preserve war remembrance Upon arrival, police saw about 40 vehicles, including a silver Holden Caprice sedan conducting a burn out and emitting a large amount of smoke. Police spoke to the driver - a 26-year-old man - with inquiries revealing the car was unregistered. The man was issued a Court Attendance Notice for prolonged, sustained loss of traction (burnout), participate in group activity contrary to subsection 1, and use unregistered motor vehicle on road. The man, from Belconnen in the ACT, is due to appear in Yass Local Court on Friday 18 February 2022. He was issued with a suspension notice for his licence and his vehicle was confiscated for three months. Inspector David Cowell from The Hume Police District said police will continue to target dangerous driving. "Behaviour like this on our roads is totally unacceptable and puts the community at risk," said Inspector Cowell. "Police will continue to target road users doing the wrong thing to ensure that members of the public - and other road users - are kept safe."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/storypad-LnjMzdETvRdRkvu4rDq9EX/0c9df393-bb96-48af-8fd7-9edf7d7e9d0c.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

ACT man to face court over Sutton burnout charges