A $10,000 grant will help secure the future of the Yass Soldiers Memorial Hall. The sum, which comes out of the state government's Community War Memorial Fund, will go towards the Hall with the Berrima Remembrance Grove also receiving $10,000. Read more: Full circle: Commissioner Webb sworn in at Boorowa Central Orphanage demolition deadline passes but owner asks for understanding Berrima Residents Association President Eric Savage said the grant would be used to develop a comprehensive plan for future care of the site. "This funding will contribute to the preparation of a comprehensive Conservation Management Plan for the Berrima Remembrance Grove that will guide the development of this nine-hectare site for the next 20 years," he said. "A call will now go out to the community for heritage, horticultural, landscape and management specialists to join an expert committee which will oversee the implementation of the plan into the future." Goulburn MP Wendy Tuckerman visited the grove in Berrima and said she was happy to see both sites included in funding announcements. "Our region has a proud military history and I'm thrilled to see locals actively working to conserve sites that recognise this service and sacrifice," Mrs Tuckerman said. "Both the Yass Soldiers Memorial Hall and Berrima Remembrance Grove hold special significance to our communities so I am pleased to see this investment." Applications for the second round of the Community War Memorial Fund will open on Remembrance Day, 11 November 2022. A further $125,000 of funding will be available.

