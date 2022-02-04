Yass High School hall begins construction

news, local-news, yass high school, wendy tuckerman, liberals, labor, nsw government

Construction on a multipurpose hall at Yass High School is set to to commence. The new hall will include a full size basketball court, storage and amenities that will also be available for the wider community to use. Read more: Yass Soldiers Memorial Hall wins funding Health chief admits hospital maternity is 'very stretched' Goulburn MP Wendy Tuckerman was on hand to turn the sod and mark the beginning of the project and said she would watch progress with great interest. "I look forward to watching construction progress and seeing the finished product," Mrs Tuckerman said. "School halls are the natural gathering point for students and staff, and they can also be a vital part of a thriving local community." The multipurpose hall has been earmarked for close to three years with both the Liberals and Labor promising $9 million in funding for the project before the NSW state election in 2019. We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support. Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a daily email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/131358433/8d5cbeb1-0597-434b-a649-fa1b328e0e5b.jpg/r44_0_741_394_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg