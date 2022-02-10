Service NSW to host Yass open day

news, local-news,

Service NSW in Yass is hosting an open day on Saturday, February 12 and locals are being encouraged to pop in. The day is intended to educate the community about several coat-of-living initiatives that are available through the service, including over 70 rebates. Read more: Council combats criticism of 'temporary fixes' on flood damaged roads Students front and centre as $10.3 million youth wellbeing package announced Some of the newer initiatives include Dine & Discover, Regional Seniors Travel Card, First Lap Swimming Vouchers and Parent Vouchers. Service NSW Support Services Specialist, Liana Rock, said the open day was designed to make it easier for people to apply. "It is the perfect opportunity to come in, and ask questions and get some help to apply for what you can," Ms Rock said. Goulburn MP Wendy Tuckerman encouraged locals to head on down, expecilly if they were finding it difficult to apply for services online. "This weekend's open day gives people the opportunity to not only find out which vouchers and rebates they are eligible for - but also get some help in person to apply," Mrs Tuckerman said. "Applying online is not for everyone - that is why the centre is offering the day to pop in and get everyone sorted." Yass Service NSW will be open from 9:30am to 1:30pm for voucher promotion and application only with no regular service available. We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support. Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a daily email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/131358433/7799a88b-8b56-4c6f-84e9-198f1263999a.jpg/r3_1_1198_676_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg