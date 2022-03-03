Construction begins on new Murrumbateman Public School

news, local-news, Murrumbateman public school

Goulburn MP Wendy Tuckerman visited the site of the new primary school in Murrumbateman today to officially mark the start of construction, introduce the newly appointed Principal and officially name the school. "I am delighted to announce that the new primary school will be called Murrumbateman Public School and will deliver brand new facilities to meet the growing student and community needs," Mrs Tuckerman said. Read More: Expect delays: Extreme weather takes toll on road and transport link Download wildlife app to help animals displaced by flooding The new school will be able to accommodate up to 370 students and includes flexible learning spaces, a library, a hall, a canteen, a special education learning unit and a covered outdoor learning area. Mrs Tuckerman said she was proud to turn the first sod to mark the beginning of construction and was pleased to see the project progressing. "Murrumbateman Public School will be an exciting addition for the community and will deliver modern resources to local students both now and for generations to come," she said. "I am also pleased to announce that the Principal of Murrumbateman Public School will be Liz Beasley. "Liz has been a public school principal in the Orange area for the past 10 years, with an educational philosophy that is underpinned by inclusive and collaborative practice. "She understands the importance of providing a learning environment where all members of the school community are valued and have a voice in shaping the culture of the school," Ms Beasley said she is excited to be part of establishing a school and culture that embodies the Murrumbateman community. "I believe we have the opportunity to create a learning space that not only prepares our students for high school, but will provide them with strong connections to their community," Ms Beasley said.

