Yass Tribune
Home/News/Local News
Our business
Our future

Regional NSW pub Hotel Binalong, located near Yass Valley, listed for sale for first time in more than 50 years

Brittney Levinson
By Brittney Levinson
Updated March 29 2022 - 6:27am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

When asked what prompted the listing of Hotel Binalong after more than 50 years, owner Julie Paterson didn't beat around the bush.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brittney Levinson

Brittney Levinson

Property reporter

Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Yass news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.