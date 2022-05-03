Yass Tribune
Home/News/Local News

Gunning's Angus Mackay puts TAFE training to good use

Updated May 10 2022 - 4:16am, first published 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TAFE NSW apprentice plumber from Gunning Angus Mackay on the tools. Picture: Supplied.

TAFE NSW apprentice plumber from Gunning Angus Mackay is among the next generation of tradies, meeting demand as the nation's construction industry continues to thrive.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Yass news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.