TAFE NSW apprentice plumber from Gunning Angus Mackay is among the next generation of tradies, meeting demand as the nation's construction industry continues to thrive.
His entry into the industry was well-timed after securing an apprenticeship with Scott Reid Plumbing, he hasn't looked back as construction continues to grow and the variety of work along with it.
"There's a lot to learn but I can apply the skills I learn at TAFE NSW to real life scenarios on job sites and I'm getting a solid foundation in plumbing, something I can build on throughout my career," he said.
"My TAFE teachers are working in the industry which makes what we're learning more relatable. They often use examples of the things they've experienced, things you don't pick up from a textbook.
"I chose a trade because I didn't want to go to university, it would cost me a lot more money and four years of my life, I wanted to get on with working. I'll be 22 and I'll have my license that puts me in front of my peers who will be just finishing uni. I'll be at the top of my game while they're just starting out.
"My goal is then to look at starting my own business before I'm 30, employing other people."
TAFE NSW Plumbing teacher Andrew Whalan said as NSW's leading provider of vocational education and training, TAFE NSW was uniquely positioned to arm students with the hands-on, practical skills they need to develop successful careers.
"There are so many opportunities to make a difference in a rewarding construction career, and our skills-based courses allow students to hit the ground running in local industries and stay living and working in regional areas," Mr Whalan said.
"Many of the construction sectors across NSW are experiencing growth in jobs, so there is currently an opportunity to choose from a diverse range of careers."
Australia's growing demand for tradies is unlikely to end any time soon, as the ongoing building and renovation boom keeps skilled tradespeople like plumbers, carpenters, electricians, and builders busier than ever.
People working in the industry will be encouraged by The Housing Industry Association (HIA) forecast that 125,000 houses are expected to begin construction this year. This follows a record 149,000 last year across the nation. This is driving hot demand for tradespeople until at least the end of 2023.
HIA's General Manager Apprentices, Russell Holtham said TAFE NSW played a critical role in the training of HIA apprentices in residential building trades in NSW.
"Vocational education is a key pathway into the construction industry. TAFE NSW offers students an invaluable combination of theory and practical experience, which combined with HIA's apprentice offering means graduates are ready to hit the ground running," he said.
For more information about the range of construction industry courses available at TAFE NSW or via TAFE Digital, visit www.tafensw.edu.au or phone 131 601.
