Have you heard the news about this year's flu shot?

COVID-19 may have dominated the national conversation for the last two years but officials are urging people to be vigilant against the common flu.
Advertisement
The NSW Government has announced residents across the state can now get a free flu shot to combat this year's expected severe influenza season.
With a sharp increase in flu cases already, flu vaccinations will be free of charge at GPs and pharmacies until June 30.
Member for Goulburn Wendy Tuckerman MP said ensuring everyone over six months of age in your family is protected ahead of the winter flu season will be crucial, as experts warn of a severe influenza season.
"This NSW Government initiative will mean the flu vaccination will be free for everyone, not just the high-risk groups for whom it is free each year, such as the elderly and children aged six months to five years," Mrs Tuckerman said.
"Flu vaccination is particularly important for those in high-risk groups, so if you live in an aged or disability care facility, are aged over 65 or are immunocompromised, now is the time to book in.
"The month of June is a great opportunity for the local community to take the necessary precautions and to protect themselves and each other this winter - get your free flu shot."
The flu and COVID-19 vaccines can be given at the same time and a COVID-19 winter booster is recommended if you are eligible.
The Commonwealth Government provides vaccines for vulnerable populations, and funds GPs through the MBS to administer vaccines. However, as COVID-19 has taught us, the role of pharmacies is crucial, and the NSW Government is funding community pharmacies to deliver influenza vaccinations this June.
NSW Health has also permitted pharmacies to administer flu vaccines to children aged five years old, reduced from 10 years, making it easier for families to be vaccinated together. GPs will be reimbursed for any flu stock they have already purchased that is used in the month of June for this vaccination program.
The Commonwealth Government provides free flu vaccine for those considered to be at higher risk of severe illness from the flu, including:
Other protective measures individuals can take include staying at home if sick and washing your hands.
We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.