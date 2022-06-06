The Bureau of Meteorology is warning people in the Southern Tablelands, Southern Highlands, ACT, parts of the Illawarra and the South Coast of the possibility of damaging winds throughout the day.
The warning, issued at 4.30am on Sunday, warns of Damaging winds and blizzard conditions over Alpine areas. Damaging winds extending to southern NSW ranges during the day.
Advertisement
Alpine areas could see winds averaging 80 to 90km/h with peak gusts predicted to hit up to 130km/h above 1900m and persist into Monday.
Damaging winds averaging 60 to 70km/h with peaks of 90km/h are expected to extend throughout the remainder of the warning area during the morning and are likely to continue into Monday.
Blizzard conditions are forecast for parts of the Snowy Mountains district above 1900m, lowering to around 1500m during the day.
The NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service recommends that back country travel be postponed until conditions improve.
Locations which may be affected include Thredbo, Perisher, Charlottes Pass, Nowra, Bowral, Braidwood, Katoomba, Lithgow, Goulburn and Cooma.
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
Boaters are also urged to be safe with a marine wind warning issued as well.
The Bureau said it's next warning should be issued by 11am on Sunday and can be accessed on its warning page www.bom.gov.au/nsw/warnings/
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.