As Australians despairingly see lettuce go for $10 a bunch, growers are warning it's just the tip of the iceberg.
Increasing costs of diesel and fertiliser due to the conflict in Ukraine as well as labor costs and shortages are driving prices of produce into the stratosphere.
Combined with what has been dubbed the 'cost of living crisis', trips to your local supermarket are becoming increasingly depressing affairs.
But there's one solution that people can turn to, it just requires getting your hands a bit dirty.
Janey James from Welby Garden Centre says the variety people can plant now made it an incredibly cost-effective exercise.
"It's definitely a good time [to grow veges]," she told the Post.
"You can grow from seed and save even more money than buying seedling although they give you a head start if you're an a inexperienced gardener.
"You've got your spinach, silverbeet, peas, rocket, coriander, onion, some varieties of lettuce, garlic, shallots, broccoli, cabbages and cauliflower that you can plant now.
"Once the last frosts finish, which here is about October, then it's all the salad things so tomatoes, cucumbers, lots of lettuce, zucchinis, herbs and all types of beans."
Janey said she had already seen an increase in sales as people turned to their own backyards, a trend that also spiked during COVID.
"We're starting to see sales increasing on vegetable seedlings so it is having an impact. People are definitely growing more," she said.
"It actually all changed with COVID, that triggered a whole lot of people growing their own food because they were concerned about shortages. Now this threat from shortages and prices rises is once again making people come back round to growing their own.
"A lot of the nutrient value is also lost in transport and the fresh vegetable in your own garden are much more nutrient dense."
Journalist living in the beautiful Southern Highlands with probably too much focus on local sport. Contact me at dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
