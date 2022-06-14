One man died over the Queens birthday long weekend in a single-vehicle crash in the southern region.
The man died on June 11 in Sutton Forest.
"While this is four less than the same period last year, it is still one person too many," said Traffic and Highway Patrol Commander, Assistant Commissioner Brett McFadden.
NSW Police's Queen's long weekend operation took place from 12.01am on June 10, to 11.59pm on June 13.
With double demerits in force during this period, officers focused on speeding, drink and drug driving, driving while fatigued, mobile phone, helmet and other traffic offences.
In the southern region, there were 29 major crashes and 36 prescribed concentration of alcohol (PCA) charges, and 693 speed infringements were issued.
A total of 31,780 breath tests were also conducted in the region.
So far across NSW, 273 people were charged with drink driving and 3197 speeding infringements were issued.
There were 286 major crashes across the state during this period and 166,416 breath tests were conducted.
"While the rest of the state abides by the road rules, they are extremely lucky they did not harm themselves or other road users," Mr McFadden said.
"While the operation has now concluded, rest assured - we will continue to have our officers proactively patrolling the streets to take the appropriate action against those who drive dangerously."
