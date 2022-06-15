Nominate a Meals on Wheels volunteer or service for first of its kind award

Meals on Wheels has been offering companionship and support to many, and you can nominate a volunteer or service for a unique award.
The Alison Meighan Award will acknowledge the commitment and hard work of volunteers and local services that have supported many.
Advertisement
The award is named after Alison Meighan, a passionate charity advocate who passed away in 2021.
"Alison was one of Australia's most passionate advocates of Meals on Wheels and epitomised the spirit of the service," said President of Meals on Wheels Australia Sharyn Broer.
"She worked tirelessly because she never lost sight of the purpose of Meals on Wheels - to keep people well-nourished, connected and living independently in their own homes.
Read more:
"It provides a critical wellbeing check and opportunities for social connection to combat isolation and loneliness for the customer, as well as vital community connectedness for the volunteers."
The award is the first of its kind and includes the Outstanding Contribution Award for individuals, and the Service Excellence Award for local Meals on Wheels services.
Cash prizes of $5000 will also be given out for each award.
The winners are expected to be announced later this year and the nominations will be open until mid September.
You can nominate a volunteer or local service by going to mealsonwheels.org.au/learn-more/alison-meighan-awards.
Meals on Wheels has been supporting older Australians for more than 65 years across 592 service locations.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.