Yass Tribune
Home/News/Local News

State budget allocates funds to Goulburn Police Academy

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated June 21 2022 - 6:47am, first published 6:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
THE NSW Police Academy is set to receive training and infrastructure upgrades and an extra 550 students over the next year. Photo: Police Media.

The bulk of $60 million in infrastructure improvements at the NSW Police Academy will be started in the next financial year.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Yass news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.