Check out the progress on the new Murrumbateman primary school

The Murrumbateman primary school is beginning to take shape ahead of first lessons on the first day of Term 1 2023.
Minister for Education Sarah Mitchell and Member for Goulburn Wendy Tuckerman visited the site of the new primary school and updated the community on the progress.
Mrs Tuckerman said she was excited to able to tour the site of the new Murrumbateman Public School.
"I share the community's anticipation about the new primary school for our region and I'm so pleased to see the progress on the project," she said.
"I'm proud that we are delivering the new Murrumbateman Public School to support families in this area, and I look forward to when we can welcome local students to their new school."
The new Murrumbateman Public School will deliver brand new facilities to meet the growing student and community and will include flexible learning spaces, a library, hall, canteen, special education learning unit and covered outdoor learning area.
Once completed, the new school will be able to accommodate up to 370 students.
Ms Mitchell said the first building modules, which have been constructed off-site, have been recently delivered and installed.
"I'm delighted to be here to be able to see the building modules which will form the classrooms for the new Murrumbateman Public School," Ms Mitchell said.
"Murrumbateman Public School will be an important addition for the community and will provide fantastic modern facilities for students and teachers both now and into the future."
Additional building modules will be delivered and installed on site in the coming weeks while site works continue including roofing, internal fit outs and the creation of play spaces, walkways and landscaping.
