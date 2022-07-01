Yass Tribune
Check out the progress on the new Murrumbateman primary school

By Newsroom
Updated July 1 2022 - 12:19am, first published 12:00am
The Murrumbateman primary school is beginning to take shape ahead of first lessons on the first day of Term 1 2023.

