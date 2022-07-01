Driver allegedly blows 0.187 after being stopped near Yass

A man has been charged with high-range drink driving after being stopped on the Hume Highway near Yass.
Officers attached to The Hume Sector Traffic and Highway Patrol were alerted about 3pm on Thursday June 30, to a van being driven erratically on the Hume Highway.
About 15 minutes later, police detected a van allegedly travelling at 149km/h in a sign-posted 110km/h zone.
Officers stopped the vehicle at Bowning, 10km west of Yass, and spoke with the 29-year-old male driver.
He was subjected to a roadside breath test which returned an alleged positive result.
The man was arrested and taken to Yass Police Station, where he underwent a secondary breath analysis which returned an alleged reading of 0.187.
Police will allege in court the man had left Werribee in Victoria, earlier that day.
The man, from Homebush West, has been charged with high-range PCA and is due to appear at Yass Local Court on Friday August 12, 2022.
His licence was suspended and his van keys confiscated.
