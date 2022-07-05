Yass bowling club $24,000 greener

Yass Bowling Club will benefit in $24,000 in funding from the NSW Government for the upgrade of the irrigation on their two bowling greens.
Member for Goulburn Wendy Tuckerman visited the Club to announce the funds, provided by NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet.
"This capital will provide for the upgrade of the system which is at the end of its useful life, and now requires frequent and costly maintenance and repair, as well as manual operation. Both of which are quickly becoming unaffordable for the small club," she said.
"The Premier's recognition of this urgent issue has allowed for the purchase and installation of the irrigation system to save on operational costs. This funding will also allow for the improvement of the standard of the greens, reducing water consumption and providing ongoing environmental benefits.
"The Bowling Club is an important facility in Yass which gives the opportunity for members of the community to be physically active and to socialise, I am so pleased to be part of a government that recognises this."
Simon Cassidy, Yass Bowling Club President thanked the NSW Government for the funding.
"The Bowling Club is delighted by the news with the $24,000 contributing to the overall total construction costs of $37,000. The remaining funds provided by the Yass Bowling Club and subsidies with in-kind works from local tradespeople and contractors," he said.
"These opportunities are critical to health and wellbeing of our players, visitors, members and volunteers - I have no doubt that the improved facilities will encourage existing bowlers to play more regularly, and inspire our older members to continue the sport where a lack of mobility and access may otherwise see discontinuation of physical activity.
"We are always actively seeking new members and the improved facilities will encourage greater participation in the sport, allowing us to further promote the social and corporate bowls days, as well as regional bowls events as a way of attracting additional patrons to our club and the Yass region."
