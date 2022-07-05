Yass Tribune
Yass bowling club $24,000 greener

Updated July 5 2022 - 12:23am, first published 12:16am
Yass Bowling Club will benefit in $24,000 in funding from the NSW Government for the upgrade of the irrigation on their two bowling greens.

