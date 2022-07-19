Goulburn MP Wendy Tuckerman spoke about her life and journey to state politics at a recent club meeting.
Goulburn Evening VIEW Club (GEVC) hosted Mrs Tuckerman at its July meeting.
President Helen McAleer welcomed Mrs Tuckerman, who began by congratulating the club for its 51 years of volunteering and service to the community, and its support of The Smith Family's work, especially the students in the Learning For Life program.
The MP gave a snapshot of her life. She was born in Cowra and raised in Canberra. Her first career was with the Australian Federal Police, where she served for almost 15 years.
She is proud to have been involved in the first initiative of any police force in Australia in handling reports of sexual assault and child abuse by having a dedicated investigative team and facility for victims.
This model proved extremely successful and raised the percentage of successful prosecutions. Mrs Tuckerman found this investigative job very challenging and rewarding in assisting people through extremely traumatic life events.
She said one of the best decisions her and husband, Michael, made was to buy a farm and move her young family to Boorowa. She resigned from the Australian Federal Police and worked as an investigative consultant for the ACT attorney general and the catholic church.
She did some work with the local newspaper and a stock and station agent before being elected to Boorowa Council in 2004. She served as mayor for 10 years before the council's merger in 2016. Mrs Tuckerman successfully ran for state government election in 2019 after a six-week campaign.
She is now the Minister for Local Government and works with councils to ensure they continue to deliver services to their communities.
Mrs Tuckerman answered questions from members, after which Kathy Jeffrey presented her with flowers and thanked her for sharing her story with GEVC members.
President Helen then asked Wendy to present badges to Lynette Brown for 50 years' service and to Annette Stamm for 20 years' service.
Wendy also drew the raffle, which Ann Hockey won.
The next meeting of GEVC will be at the Goulburn Workers Club on August 9, with guest speaker Ann Wiggins to speak about Bungonia.
