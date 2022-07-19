Strutting the red carpet and eating bucket loads of raw vegetables and hay - being a superstar is anything but boar-ing when you are the south coast's most famous pig.
Pedestrians stop and gawk, whipping out their phone for a picture every time Coco the miniature pig goes for a walk with her favourite human - owner of Train My Pupping Dog and Long Beach resident Ann Harris.
"There is never a dull moment with Coco," Ms Harris said. "Every day is fun."
Coco's nickname is Madam, and Ms Harris said the most enjoyable part of owning Coco was getting to know her personality.
"She is so definitely a madam," Ms Harris said. "She is the boss of the whole place and all the other animals."
The other animals include Coco's three best four-legged friends - Australian miniature goats Arkie, Archie and Sally.
Ms Harris loves training animals, so when her son heard pigs were incredibly intelligent animals and suggested getting a pet pig 10 years ago, she couldn't help herself.
The breeder estimated Coco would grow to be 40 kilograms. She has now stopped growing, and weighs 80 kilograms.
Ms Harris said there was great confusion over the size a pig could grow.
"People think they are miniature, tea-cup pigs and they are not," she said.
She said pigs were far more intelligent than dogs, and Coco has learnt to perform many tricks in the years of training under Ms Harris.
Coco is a well trained pig, and it's why she is so famous.
At just ten months old, with the help of Ms Harris' experience as an animal casting agent, Coco was featured in an advertisement for international clothing brand Mink Pink - her face shared on billboards around the world.
It was only the start of her rise to fame.
Since then, Coco has featured in music videos, ABC drama Rake, Australian 2016 feature film 'Killing Ground', was on The Living Room with Dr Chris and Better Homes and Gardens with Dr Harry.
In 2013, Coco and Ms Harris performed a routine on Australia's Got Talent. Though they didn't make it past the first round, judge Kyle Sandilands voted in support of their act.
Training with Coco is one of the highlights of Ms Harris' week, and she is constantly brainstorming new and fun tricks to teach Coco.
"I thought about what dogs could do and wondered if a pig could do it too," she said.
"I just kept coming up with ideas and she kept loving it."
Pigs are very food motivated, and use their snouts to push and prod.
Games such as pushing a trolley, unfurling a rolled-up red carpet or prodding a soccer ball come naturally to the porcine star.
Coco has been performing these tricks at the Eurobodalla's libraries during the school holidays, to squeals of delight from onlooking children. The routine includes running through a tunnel, unfurling a sign that reads 'EAT LAMB' and knocking over ten-pin bowling pins.
She is performing as a mascot for the Eurobodalla Canine Club - which Ms Harris attends with her two and a half year old Labrador Banjo.
Ironically, Coco isn't able to join for the porkish reason that she is a pig.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
