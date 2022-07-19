Yass Tribune
Yass duathlete Sally Townsend wins Goulburn Duathlon's female super sprint race

By Burney Wong
Updated July 19 2022 - 7:54am, first published 7:53am
Yass duathlete Sally Townsend has taken out the super sprint race of the Goulburn Duathlon.

