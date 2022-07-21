Yass Tribune
Home/News/Local News
Court

Men facing drug supply charges

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
July 21 2022 - 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Both cases were mentioned in Goulburn Local Court on Wednesday (July 20) but no pleas have been entered. Photo: Dominic Unwin

Two men charged with a combined total of 13 drug and theft related offences including supplying methylamphetamine have appeared in Goulburn Local Court.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dominic Unwin

Dominic Unwin

Journalist

Journalist living in the beautiful Southern Highlands with probably too much focus on local sport. Contact me at dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Yass news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.