Two Yass sporting icons were celebrated at the official opening of the newly improved Walker Park Sporting Complex on Saturday.
The newly constructed 'Ken Bell and Colin 'Yic' York Grandstand' was dedicated to the two sporting legends after the Yass United Rugby League Football club put forward an application to council.
William Kenneth or 'Kenny' Bell was born in Yass on October 10, 1946. He is a life member of several sporting organisations and an Indigenous elder.
Mr Bell was the first Indigenous Coach of Yass Rugby League Juniors and Seniors from the mid-1960s.
Colin 'Yic' York was also born in Yass in 1904. Mr York started playing rugby league for Yass at the age of 17 which led to his career in representative football.
Mr York was the first international sportsman to come from Yass and played for both NSW and Australia.
Other upgrades to the complex included a new carpark adjacent to the level three playing fields, upgrades to field lighting, a new official's room, and the covered grandstand.
Yass Valley Mayor Allan McGrath said he was pleased to see the community already taking advantage of the new upgrades.
"It's great to see the new grandstand at Walker Park completed and it's important that it's given an appropriate name to inspire future sporting generations who use the facilities," said mayor McGrath.
"The improvements made to the complex will benefit all user groups and ensure that the facility can be used by our community for many years to come."
Yass Valley Council secured $500,000 in funding from the Australian Government, Sport Australia - Move It AUS Community Sport Infrastructure Grant.
Council also contributed $50,000 to the project, with local sports clubs contributing a further $18,000 to the improvements.
Yass United Rugby League Football Club, Yass Touch Association, Yass Minor Rugby League and Yass Football Club were the four clubs that contributed financially to the project.
Yass United Rugby League Football Club president Tim Clayton said the club was happy to contribute to the cost of the improvements.
"We are thankful to council for securing this grant and for consulting with us throughout the project," Mr Clayton said.
"It is a fantastic and well utilised local sporting facility, and we always look forward to welcoming clubs from around the region to play here."
