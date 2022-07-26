Yass Tribune
Home/News/Local News

Sporting icons Ken Bell and Colin 'Yic' York celebrated at Walker Park improvements opening

Updated July 26 2022 - 5:53am, first published 5:19am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The annual Touch Football Knockout is one of the major sporting events at Walker Park. Photo: Toby Vue

Two Yass sporting icons were celebrated at the official opening of the newly improved Walker Park Sporting Complex on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Yass news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.