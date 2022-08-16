Yass Tribune
Police crack down on drink driving

Updated August 16 2022
Nine drivers were charged with alleged drink-driving offences between Friday, August 12 and Sunday, August 14.

A police operation by officers attached to the Hume Police District and the Traffic and Highway Patrol Command detected 11 people allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs between Friday, August 12 and Sunday, August 14

