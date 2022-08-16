Police crack down on drink driving

Make it more difficult to respond to situations, make decisions or react quickly

Reduces your ability to judge how fast you are moving or your distance from other cars, people or objects

Gives you a false sense of confidence - you may take greater risks, thinking that your driving is better than it really is

Makes it harder to do more than one thing at a time - while you concentrate on steering, you could miss seeing traffic lights, cars entering from side streets or pedestrians

Affects your sense of balance - a big risk if you ride a motorcycle