Police crack down on drink driving

A police operation by officers attached to the Hume Police District and the Traffic and Highway Patrol Command detected 11 people allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs between Friday, August 12 and Sunday, August 14
Nine motorists were charged or issued infringements for allegedly being over the legal alcohol limit.
Advertisement
A driver was stopped in Yass on Friday August 12. They allegedly returned a breath analysis reading of 0.179. The driver also allegedly tested positive to illicit substances, the result of which will undergo further analysis.
In the Southern Highlands, a driver was stopped at Sutton Forest on Sunday August 14 and retuned a positive blood alcohol reading.
She was arrested and taken to Southern Highlands Police Station where she underwent a secondary breath analysis reading, with an alleged reading of 0.212, more than four times the legal limit.
Other alleged drink driving offences occurred in Young, Goulburn, Grenfell, Mittagong and Murrumbateman.
Police encourage personal responsibility when it comes to drug and alcohol use and driving.
Southern Highlands Officer in Charge Chief Inspector Jason Horne said it was important to plan ahead, even if it was a trip to the local pub for a few beers with mates.
"If you drink and drive over the legal drink-driving limit, you are breaking the law and could lose your license, get a fine or go to prison," he said.
"Drink-driving is a factor in approximately one in every seven crashes in NSW where someone loses their life.
"There are no benefits to drink driving."
The next time you are thinking of enjoying a drink and then getting behind the wheel and driving remember alcohol can:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.