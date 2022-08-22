Yass Tribune
Home/News/Local News

Hume PD investigators gear up for statewide crackdown on livestock theft while South Coast PD receives new officer

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
August 22 2022 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

NSW Police have re-launched an operation targeting livestock theft with Hume Rural Crime Investigators already ahead of the game.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dominic Unwin

Dominic Unwin

Journalist

Journalist living in the beautiful Southern Highlands. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0447071584.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Yass news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.