National Trust calls for volunteers for Cooma Cottage

The National Trust's Cooma Cottage is looking for new volunteers to join their friendly team and help make a big difference.
Read also: Have you thanked a tradie this week?
Advertisement
The much loved Cooma Cottage on the banks of the Yass River is a fascinating place to visit which is only made possible by the continuous efforts of many volunteers.
Cooma Cottage is most noted as the home of famous explorer Hamilton Hume (1797-1873). Hume bought the cottage and 100 acres for 601 in 1839 and lived there for the rest of his life. Cooma Cottage presents a wonderful example of early pastoral life and demonstrates architectural and construction techniques.
The heritage site features vast, open grounds perfect for picnics, photoshoots and special events. It is also home to resident Clydesdales Hunter, Nugget and Haley. While this makes it a beautiful spot for visitors, it also makes it a fantastic place to volunteer.
Cooma Cottage volunteer, Barbara Foster, was recently awarded a 'Trust Commendation' for five years' exceptional service to the National Trust.
Barbara said that volunteering had enriched her life and she was humbled to receive this award of recognition.
"Volunteering is such a joy for me. To contribute to the preservation of Cooma Cottage and the work of the National Trust has added tremendous meaning to my life," she said.
"I love the camaraderie with the other volunteers and working with the professionalism of National Trust staff is always a pleasure."
Available positions include gardening, tour guiding, administration and education program delivery.
All relevant training will be provided.
Volunteers can give a few hours, half a day or a whole day - weekly, fortnightly or monthly. Amongst many benefits, volunteers receive free access to National Trust properties in New South Wales, plus free or discounted entry to over 800 properties in Australia and overseas.
People who love special places and picturesque gardens, and who enjoy meeting new people are urged to apply, visit www.nationaltrust.org.au/Volunteers-nsw/
A community organisation, the National Trust regularly opens 21 heritage properties across the state and welcomes visitors to enjoy built, cultural and natural heritage. Cooma Cottage is open every Sunday 10am - 4pm from September 11, 2022.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.