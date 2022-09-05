The Southern Highlands and Shoalhaven have dominated requests for assistance [RFA] in 2022 according to data from NSW SES.
The numbers come off the back of the busiest 12-month period on record for the organisation.
The SES South-East Zone has had 2793 RFAs so far this year with 2192 coming from the Wingecarribee, Moss Vale, Nowra and Ulladulla units alone.
Both areas experienced moderate to heavy flooding throughout the first half of 2022 with the Shoalhaven River swelling, landslips on the Princes Highway and Moss Vale Road and Bowral being temporarily cut off from the world.
WET AND WILD 2022:
Nowra Unit led the way with 658 RFAs with Wingecarribee a close second on 603. Moss Vale had 496 and Ulladulla 435.
The Southern Tablelands wasn't spared the downpour either with several flooding events across the region.
Goulburn Unit had 224 RFAs, Yass 100, Queanbeyan 17, Bungendore 58 and Braidwood 48. Across the South-East Zone there have been 44 flood rescues.
Acting Zone Commander Superintendent Tom Jory reminded residents to not rest on their laurels heading towards the new year.
"It has been a busy year across the state," he told the Tribune.
"South East NSW hasn't experienced the same high impact events like on the north coast, although consistent severe weather has impacted the communities.
"We have some wonderful volunteers that have been assisting the community in their times of need with storm damage, flood rescue response and even assisting other emergency services like community first responder program with NSW Ambulance.
"Even though we've seen an extended period of severe weather systems impacting our community, we're not out of the woods yet.
"We urge people to be prepared, have a plan for when severe weather hits in the future and make sure your family knows what the plan is."
Journalist living in the beautiful Southern Highlands. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0447071584.
