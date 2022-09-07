Excessive speeding and dangerous driving were the targets of a police operation throughout the Hume region last week.
Fittingly named 'Operation Furious', it took place from Thursday (September 1) through to Monday (September 5).
Over the course of the five days, a whopping 166 drivers were caught travelling over the speed limit, 12 drivers were caught using thier phones and 10 drivers tested positive to illicit substances.
Among the more high-profile cases included a man allegedly travelling at 165km/h on the Hume Highway near Mittagong at 2.15pm on Saturday (September 3).
The 37-year-old male driver allegedly returned a positive reading to a prohibited drug; the result of which will undergo further analysis. He was issued a penalty notice for speeding and his licence was suspended.
About 11.10am on Monday (September 5), a 30-year-old male driver was stopped after allegedly using his phone while driving.
Further checks revealed he was wanted on an outstanding warrant for domestic violence-related offences. He was arrested and taken to Goulburn Police Station where the warrant was executed.
Finally, on Sunday (September 4) on the Barton Highway at Manton near Yass, a motorcycle was allegedly detected travelling at 150km/h in a 90km/h zone.
The 19-year old P-plate rider was issued a suspension notice, as well as a penalty notice for speeding.
Police wish to remind the public that similar operation will be run in future as they seek to reduce injury and death on roads throughout the Southern Highlands and Tablelands.
