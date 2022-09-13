Families don't have too much longer to wait for a brand new playground at Riverbank Park.
Construction of the new Adventure Playspace will begin this week after Yass Valley Council awarded the construction contract to Monarch Building Solutions Pty Ltd.
Council's Director of Infrastructure and Assets, James Dugdell, said council was thrilled to see the Riverbank Park Adventure Playspace come to life after much anticipation.
"This particular project is one the community has worked towards through an extensive consultation and design process in late 2021," he said.
The Adventure Playspace will feature a flying fox, a climbing frame with slides, a climbing slope with ropes and nets, a spinning net and climber, a springer, an activity tower for infants, a double swing, a basket swing, a cubby house and stepping logs.
Monarch Building Solutions will begin with fencing the Riverbank Park play area before removing the existing play equipment.
Construction of the new play equipment is due to be completed by March 2023. The adjoining car park and public toilets will remain open throughout the construction period; however, members of the public should be aware that the car park may be busy with contractor vehicles, including heavy vehicles, at times.
While much of the existing play equipment has reached the end of its lifespan, council will repurpose the newer equipment.
"The Adventure Playspace at Riverbank Park will be a fantastic meeting place for the community and visitors to Yass Valley, and an exciting play space for children and teenagers," Mr Dugdell said.
"We know the community is particularly excited about having a flying fox and we can't wait to see it in use."
The Riverbank Park Adventure Playspace has been funded by a $1,784,700 grant from the NSW Public Spaces Legacy Program.
