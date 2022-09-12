Looking for something fun to do during the spring holidays?
From a special trip to Junee Licorice and Chocolate Factory to a professional puppet show and skateboarding workshop, there are so many free activities on offer across the Yass Valley from Sunday, September 25 to Sunday, October 9.
Check out what's on offer below and secure your spot today.
