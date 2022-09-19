Yass Tribune
Home/News/Local News
Our People

Personal stylist Andri Parlett shares why community is essential for confidence

Sophie Bennett
By Sophie Bennett
Updated September 19 2022 - 6:53am, first published 6:52am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
From left to right: Dani Coleman, Jess Grashorn, Loren Gay, Prue Martin, Rachael Cramp, Leah Cain, Ashley Joyce and Lucy Fife. Picture by It's a Beautiful Life Photography

In an increasingly individualised society, Andri Parlett wants women to focus on community over competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophie Bennett

Sophie Bennett

Journalist

Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0409 237 628

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Yass news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.