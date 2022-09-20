Yass Tribune
Yass Valley and Goulburn Mulwaree qualify for disaster funding

Updated September 20 2022 - 11:51pm, first published 11:30pm
Yass Valley and Goulburn Mulwaree Council areas are eligible for natural disaster funding, following heavy rain in early August. File picture by Louise Thrower.

A state of natural disaster has been declared for the Goulburn Mulwaree and Yass Valley regions following heavy rainfall in early August.

