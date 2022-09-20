A state of natural disaster has been declared for the Goulburn Mulwaree and Yass Valley regions following heavy rainfall in early August.
Goulburn MP Wendy Tuckerman says the natural disaster declaration means that funding and support is available.
"Assistance is available to people whose homes or essential household items have been destroyed or damaged, and for business owners and primary producers who have suffered direct damage," Mrs Tuckerman said.
"Assistance is also available to Yass Valley and Goulburn Mulwaree Councils to restore essential public assets like local roads.
"I am urging any local homeowner, business owner or primary producer that suffered direct damage from this event to apply for the funding and support which is now on offer."
Yass received 170mm in August, including 68mm on August 5, rainfall data showed. This was well above the 97mm average.
Goulburn received 67mm, including 23.4mm on August 5 but it was enough to create flooding from already saturated ground.
Assistance is being provided through the jointly funded Commonwealth-State Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements (DRFA).
Support available under the DRFA for Yass Valley and Goulburn may include:
