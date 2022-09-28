Bega MP Kristy McBain has visited businesses around Yass recently.
The Minister for Regional Development, Ms McBain was given a tour of the region by Regional Development Australia Southern Inland and said she was inspired by "some incredible local businesses that are doing innovative and creative things".
The visit on Tuesday, September 20 included a stop off at an alpaca farm as well as the south eastern livestock exchange, but also visits to Landcare and the Southern NSW Drought Resilience and Innovation Hub.
"My recent tour of businesses across the Yass and Murrumbateman region really showcased the diversity and talent we have in our regions. These businesses demonstrate how our regional communities invest in their own regions and have a vision for creating strong local employment and opportunities," Ms McBain said.
"It was great to see firsthand the wide range of industry in Yass and surrounding area: from wineries, beautiful alpaca wool, efficient stock sale yards, to a factory for compact and efficient housing."
Ms McBain said the highlight was seeing the various businesses problem-solving with homegrown solutions.
"On our own doorstep we have businesses that are looking to solve big problems in an innovative way, such as housing shortages with prefabricated energy efficient buildings," she said.
"I could see how local businesses have the skill to turn their passion for an idea into a thriving industry in our area."
"The work of our Regional Development Australia Southern Inland is so valuable in building the economic expertise of businesses across the region. I thank them for their time to help showcase these great businesses."
During the tour, Ms McBain also praised Drinkwise for its 'Stay tasteful while tasting' initiative which was launched on Monday.
"This is a really clever initiative from DrinkWise and Australian Grape and Wine to help Australians better track their alcohol consumption when visiting cellar doors and wine festivals,"
"With most of our beautiful Canberra District vineyards and cellar doors only accessible by car, it's important people know how much they're drinking in order to make safe driving choices."
She said the program was a wonderful way people could get out and enjoy events in the regions, but also ensure they get home safely.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.