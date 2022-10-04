Yass Tribune
Home/News/Local News

Police plead with motorists after three more lives lost on NSW roads in less than 24 hours

Updated October 4 2022 - 1:01am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police plead with motorists after three more lives lost on NSW roads in less than 24 hours

NSW Police will address the media and are pleading with motorists to take care on the roads as they head home after the holidays after three more people lost their lives on NSW roads yesterday October 2.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Yass news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.