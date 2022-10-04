An 83-year-old woman was killed on the Barton Highway at Murrumbateman on Friday night, one of three pedestrians to die in separate incidents on NSW roads.
NSW police said emergency services were called to the town - about 30 kilometres north-west of Canberra - just after 6.30pm on Friday.
The woman was treated at the scene by witnesses after she was reportedly struck by a Mitsubishi Triton ute.
The 25-year-old driver of the ute was taken to Yass District Hospital for mandatory testing, NSW Police said.
Acting Assistant Commissioner Trent King, the NSW police traffic and highway patrol commander, said it was a concerning way to start the long weekend.
"Long weekends are a time for families and friends to spend together, not be told that their loved one has been killed in an incident on our roads," he said in a statement on Saturday.
"I implore both road users and pedestrians to stay alert, pay attention and be aware of your surroundings at all times."
An 80-year-old man died in Claremont Meadows about 6.15pm on Friday after reportedly being struck by a Daihatsu sedan driven by a 24-year-old man.
Emergency services were called to Penrith just before 7pm on Friday after a man, 32, was reported to have been struck by a Mazda BT-50 ute. He could not be revived.
Police said reports would be prepared for the coroner about all three incidents.
Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
