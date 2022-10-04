Yass Tribune
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Lilac Festival, Streamliners and theatre event book out Goulburn accommodation

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
October 4 2022 - 2:07am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Stork family could hardly contain their delight as they watched Goulburn's Lilac Festival street parade on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Yass news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.