The Stork family could hardly contain their delight as they watched Goulburn's Lilac Festival street parade on Sunday.
They were among hundreds of people lining Auburn Street, taking in just a slice of the bumper 71st event.
Nin Stork's son moved to Goulburn more than seven years ago and the rest of the family, from Helensburgh, gradually followed.
"This is the best parade," grandmother, Mrs Stork said.
"Goulburn is so relaxing and the people are so friendly. There's so much going on and here, you can really feel part of the community."
They were spoilt for choice. A bumper weekend, which included the festival, Streamliners 2022 historic loco event and the Festival of Regional Theatre at the Goulburn Performing Arts Centre, drew thousands of people to the city and booked out accommodation.
Lilac Festival president Carol James said she was thrilled with the weekend, which included plenty of new events.
"I think we've done pretty well considering we're just coming back from COVID. By next year, people will really understand that we're back in full swing."
The parade, last held in 2019, bounced back in fine form with more than 40 entries and a half-hour spectacle. It included Steampunkers, magicians decked in purple costumes, Darth Vader, vintage cars, dogs in prams, people on mobility scooters and a flotilla of floats from business and organisations.
Ms James said people came from Bathurst, Young and other places just to take part.
"That's what it's all about - getting the community involved. I just loved the Warrigal bus with the residents on board and a lady wearing a lilac shawl, crocheting and with a big smile on her face. I thought that was beautiful. That's what we want - for people to feel a part of Lilac Time," Ms James said.
Drizzly weather was a minor bother as people filled Belmore Park on Saturday. Felicity Apps was crowned Lilac Queen, and markets, the Joyland Carnival, demonstrations, music and other entertainment kept the masses amused.
Ms James said Saturday's Battle of the Bands was also a highlight. The Hume Conservatorium came on board for the event, which was hosted by Goulburn Youth Council.
Thirteen bands competed for $1000 in prizemoney donated by RJ Sidney Craig and the chance to perform at February's VibesFest. The afternoon showcased young talent and Ms James said the partnership with the Con would continue next year.
The fun continued with a 1970s disco at the Goulburn Workers Club on Saturday night, markets and food stalls again on Sunday, a puppet show at the CWA rooms, and on Monday - a barbecue breakfast, scavenger hunt and pet parade in Belmore Park. The days were drenched in sunshine.
Ms James said businesses and organisations had given great support and eased the load on the committee. Goulburn Soroptimists, for example, organised and judged the business window display, Goulburn CWA hosted a puppet show, Lions Club ran the barbecue and Goulburn RSPCA - the pet parade.
"We want other community groups to get involved because the more the better," she said.
Volunteer and former committee member Dan Strickland told The Post the high participation in Sunday's parade would undoubtedly encourage others to join in next year.
"It's been a tough time for business but to see them get involved as they did was fantastic," he said.
"People came from near and far. I heard a comment that people couldn't get accommodation in Goulburn...That's a great thing for Goulburn and shows that the city is really thriving and will continue to thrive."
Mr Strickland also livestreamed the parade on the festival's Facebook page, which drew interest from far afield.
Ms James said attention had already turned to next year's festival, which they wanted to make "bigger and better."
