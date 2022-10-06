Man airlifted to hospital following crash near Yass

A man has been airlifted to Canberra Hospital after being injured in a single-vehicle crash north-west of Yass on Wednesday night.
Emergency services were called to a fire station on Albury Street, Harden, about 7.30pm (Wednesday 5 October 2022), after a 51-year-old man arrived at the station suffering a head injury.
The man lost consciousness and firefighters performed CPR until NSW Ambulance paramedics arrived.
The man was airlifted to Canberra District Hospital with serious head injuries; he remains in a serious but stable condition.
Officers attached to The Hume Police District established a crime scene as an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident commenced.
Police believe the man's SUV was involved in a crash sometime between 6:45pm and 7:30pm on the Burley Griffin Highway, Galong. The Kia SUV was found with front-end damage and the air bags deployed at the intersection of Albury and Station streets, Harden.
As inquiries continue, police are appealing for anyone who may have information about how the vehicle came to be damaged, or has relevant dashcam footage, to contact Yass Police on 6226 9399 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
