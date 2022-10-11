The Rotary Book Fair has been doing better than anyone could have expected at the Goulburn Recreation Area.
Rotarian Steve Ruddell said there were "dozens" of people lined up before the doors even opened on Saturday morning when he arrived around 9.30am.
"It was quite surprising, this is my first book fair because I've only been with Rotary for a couple of years and obviously it has been closed down over the COVID-19 pandemic, so it's great to see there is lots of bookworms out there," Mr Ruddell said.
Throughout Saturday there were upwards of 100 people at any one time perusing the books on offer, while many also donated other books from their collections at home.
"We've been getting hundreds and hundreds of books dropped in, we're trying to get them sorted onto the tables, it's been a major effort," Mr Ruddell said.
"It's amazing the amount of people that are still keen on books and there is a bit of something for everyone - from the major authors and novels, but reference books, children's books, gardens, you name it - there is a bit of something here for everyone
"I don't think I've seen anyone leave without a book in their hands."
Mr Ruddell said COVID-19 had seen masses of people taking up reading for a bit of escapism and said he was astounded to see the passion for reading showing so strongly on opening day.
"Obviously we want to thank the book reading community of Goulburn and the area - we've seen people coming in from areas like Marulan and those who can make it in from the regions with the challenges of flooded roads," he said.
"We're very pleased with the response, but we're here till next Saturday - we'll shut shop Saturday at 5pm next week - then it will be the clean up and pack up until next year."
I am passionate about amplifying people's stories and trying to do them justice in the written word. I find pressure washing videos soothing. email me jacob.mcmaster@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0406 212 845.
