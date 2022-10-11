Scores on doors initiative will judge the hygiene standard of cafes and restaurants

Cafe lovers will be able to check the doors of their favourite venues to discover their level of hygiene in a new program.
Hospitality businesses will soon have purple and green posters and stickers on display as a sign of their participation in the NSW Scores on Doors hygiene and food safety rating program.
The program provides the community with information on hygiene standards to help them make an informed choice about where to eat or shop for food.
Director of Planning and Environment, Julie Rogers, said the Scores on Doors program is a great incentive for local hospitality businesses to showcase their high standards in food safety and hygiene.
"Our Environmental Health Officers regularly inspect our local food businesses and rate their compliance with food safety standards," Ms Rogers said.
"If a business chooses to participate in the program, they can then display this rating on their door or in their windows for people to see."
The inspection includes food temperature control, food prepared in advance of service, food handler hygiene, cleaning and sanitisation, and pest control, among other measures.
The Scores on Doors program is voluntary for eligible businesses. This includes retail food businesses that process and sell ready to eat food intended for immediate consumption. These include restaurants, cafes, bistros, bakeries, hotels and takeaways.
