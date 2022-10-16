The body of a man missing from Sutton has been located.
The 58-year-old man was last seen about 9am on Monday (10 October 2022).
When he failed to arrive at work, officers attached to Monaro Police District were notified and began inquiries to locate him.
About 10.15am on Saturday, October 15, the body of the missing man was found at Coolalie Road, Bango, near Yass.
The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will now be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
Police thank everyone who shared their appeal for assistance.
