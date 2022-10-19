Rosalie Bush, who has volunteered her time to the National Trust's Cooma Cottage for 16 years, has been named the NSW Senior Volunteer of the Year.
The recognition is part of the NSW Volunteer of the Year Awards, which are run by the Centre for Volunteering to acknowledge the outstanding effort of volunteers across all sections of communities, throughout the state.
READ MORE:
At Cooma Cottage Ms Bush conducts visitor tours, supports events, sells tickets, and raises funds to support the historic building.
She also gives her time to support other community groups including Legacy, U3A, and the charity knitting group Wrap With Love.
"I just like to be busy, and I like Cooma Cottage because I have a lot of respect and admiration for Hamilton Hume," Ms Bush said.
"I think we're very fortunate in Yass Valley to have this heritage home, and I think we should try and preserve it, and publicise it as much as we can."
Of her role, Ms Bush said she most enjoyed showing people around and talking to them about Hamilton Hume.
A former teacher, Ms Bush said community and volunteer work was largely left to older people.
"I think it's very difficult now because young people seem to be so involved with other things," she said.
"It's only the older ones, who don't have children to raise, who have the time to volunteer."
Ms Bush urged anyone thinking of volunteering to just "give it a go".
"I think you do have to enjoy good health, that's important too, and so far I've been luck that way," she said.
National Trust's Nicole Taylor said Ms Bush was an integral member of the Cooma Cottage volunteer team.
"Rosalie goes above and beyond to make sure that Cooma Cottage is an informative and enjoyable experience for visitors," Ms Taylor said.
"She fosters enquiring minds in school groups, mentors new volunteer guides, and is always willing to share her knowledge with visitors and special interest groups."
The NSW Volunteer of the Year Awards, which is in its 16th year, is one of the largest celebrations of volunteering in Australia.
Regional finalists are announced at 25 local ceremonies across NSW and invited to a gala state ceremony for the announcement of the NSW Volunteer of the Year in December.
The Centre for Volunteering's CEO Gemma Rygate said the awards recognised the sacrifice of regional volunteers.
"Volunteers from across the region help make their local community a better place," Ms Rygate said.
"They help to build healthy, resilient, and inclusive communities by bringing people together and connecting them with services across health, education, and community sectors."
Regional reporter based in Batemans Bay. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.
Regional reporter based in Batemans Bay. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.