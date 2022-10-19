Professional pianists Arnan Wiesel and Katrina Rivera will pay tribute to the very first Gunning Courtroom concert at its official opening as the 'Home of Chamber Music'.
The first concert given in the Gunning Courtroom was in January 1886, just six months after it opened.
A newspaper report from the time judged this fundraiser for the local Church of England to be "a very successful high-class" event.
The program included two piano pieces by Beethoven and these pieces will be reprised at the official opening of The Courtroom: Gunning's Home of Chamber Music at 2pm on Sunday, November 6.
Arnan Wiesel is an international pianist based in Yass, and Katrina Rivera is a young professional musician raised in nearby Crookwell. The pair have planned a program designed to delight. They will perform works for two and four hands by Gershwin, Mozart, Schubert, Bizet, Dvorak, Beethoven and others.
Gunning Focus Group, the event organiser, has hosted live, mainly classical music, at this venue for over twenty years. They are confident this event will be great fun and no less "successful and high-class" than the 1886 concert.
The Courtroom's ambience and acoustics make it particularly suited to provide chamber music at its best.
Working in partnership with the Upper Lachlan Shire Council, the Focus Group is building on the historic and atmospheric Courtroom's natural advantages to create a superb chamber music venue.
Thanks to a welcome grant under the NSW state government's Creative Capital program, the project partners are refurbishing the Courtroom to create a delight for both musicians and music lovers. The centrepiece of the venue will be their new concert-grade small grand piano. Audiences will also appreciate the very comfortable new seating now provided.
This concert at 2pm on Sunday, November 6, will be the official opening of the new venue.
Tickets: $40, concessions $30, members $20, U18 free.
Bookings: https://www.trybooking.com/CDHVI[Fees apply] or contact 0429 906 834 or gunningfocusgroup@gmail.com.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.