Young or old, if you know someone who has done something incredible, now is the time to nominate them for an award.
Nominations for the 2023 Yass Valley Australia Day Awards are now open, with the council calling upon the community called to nominate outstanding individuals or groups who have made a significant contribution and difference to the Yass Valley.
This year sees a change to the categories with residents now able to nominate an event of the year, sportsperson of the year and volunteer of the year.
Awards categories for the 2023 Australia Day awards are:
The awards have been celebrating incredible community members for many years and have recognised a variety of outstanding achievements.
Nominations are open until December 9, 2022 and all award winners will be announced at an Australia Day event held on Thursday, January 26, 2023.
The assessment panel for the Australia Day awards will consist of the mayor and two councillors.
Nominations may be submitted by community groups, organisations and individuals using the nomination form available here.
Hard copies of the nomination form are available from Yass Library and Council's Administration Office, located at 209 Comur Street, Yass.
