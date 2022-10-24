Yass Tribune
Home/News/Local News

Nominations now open for 2023 Yass Valley Australia Day Awards

Updated October 25 2022 - 12:10am, first published October 24 2022 - 11:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Gray accepted a community service award on behalf of local firefighters in 2013. File picture

Young or old, if you know someone who has done something incredible, now is the time to nominate them for an award.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Yass news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.