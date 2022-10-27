Yass Tribune
Transmission line payments don't address the problem: HumeLink Alliance

October 27 2022 - 7:00am
HumeLink Alliance member Michael Katz says while the government's compensation offer recognises the impact of transmission lines on rural landowners, undergrounding is a better option. Picture supplied.

An action group has branded the state government's compensation offer to landowners hosting transmission towers on their properties as a "band-aid solution."

