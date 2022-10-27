Police are seeking public assistance after crossbred lambs missing from a Yass River property.
Rural crime investigators are trying to locate 25 head of first cross Merino/Dorset lambs that went missing from a property on Berrebangelo Road between Friday, July 1 and Friday, September 30 2022.
The lambs are ear marked and have a red ear tag detailing property identification code (PIC) NI623554, surname and the owner's contact number.
Police are requesting local landholders in the area to inspect their paddocks in the event the lambs have strayed onto their property.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the missing sheep are urged to contact rural crime investigators, Detective Senior Constables Alison Fitzpatrick or Dale Croker at Goulburn Police Station on (02) 4824 0799 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
