Police divers find second body in creek following heavy rain

Police have concluded a search operation in Bevendale after a second body was located.
The large, multi-agency search of Prestons Creek, about 50km from Boorowa, commenced on Monday, October 31 after a utility - containing four men - was swept off a flooded causeway on Rugby Road.
Two men who were in the cabin of the vehicle managed to swim to safety, however, the other two men were swept downstream with the utility.
Following an extensive search, police divers located a body about 2pm on Thursday, November 3.
A second body was located about 11.15am Sunday, November 6, after further searches of the creek.
While the bodies are yet to be formally identified, police said they believed they were the missing men.
A report will be prepared for the coroner.
