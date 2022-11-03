While the floodwaters have badly affected many in the region, it has created a home for two lonely fish.
The dam at 13-year-old Jack Ryan's Yass property was home only to mud and one happy yabby - until Monday night.
Yass was drenched in rain, receiving widespread falls of 50 to 70mm and flash flooding on Monday night.
A water pipe from a neighbouring property flooded the Jack's yard, as rain drenched many parts of the Southern Tablelands in NSW.
The teenager trudged through the rain and mud to inspect the floodwaters where he found an unfamiliar visitor.
"I was just walked out the house to go check how high floods are up," he said.
"I walked through this puddle of water and I looked behind, and I saw a fish flapping around."
"I haven't seen a fish in my dam before, so that was pretty lucky."
The second was rescued on Tuesday morning just in time, as it fluttered in a small puddle.
"If I didn't get him out, then the birds would have got him," Jack said.
Yass SES established a sandbag point, at the rear of 223 Comur Street, making sandbags available to residences as roads and stores closed due to the flooding.
On Wednesday, the Bureau of Meteorology cancelled a severe thunderstorm warning for people in the Southern Tablelands.
READ MORE:
"Severe weather is no longer occurring in NSW and the ACT," the bureau said.
"The immediate threat of severe weather has passed, but the situation will continue to be monitored and further warnings will be issued if necessary."
On Wednesday, two people continued to be missing from flood waters in the state's Southern Tablelands.
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au
Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.