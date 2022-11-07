Yass Tribune
Yass Valley qualifies for Commonwealth-State Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements

Updated November 8 2022 - 10:12am, first published 10:01am
Yass flooding. Picture by NSW SES

Yass Valley has qualified for joint-funded disaster assistance following severe flooding.

