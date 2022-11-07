Yass Valley has qualified for joint-funded disaster assistance following severe flooding.
The flooding began on September, 14 and continues to impact significant parts of NSW.
Federal Minister for Emergency Management, Murray Watt, said the support would help councils and businesses get back on their feet.
"I'd encourage communities to see what sort of support is available under the DRFA and how it can help with recovery efforts," Minister Watt said.
"These intense floods have left major repairs in their wake, and we'll continue to work with the NSW Government to make sure communities have access to the tools they need to get back on their feet."
NSW Minister for Emergency Services and Resilience and Minister for Flood Recovery, Steph Cooke, said 66 local government areas across the state have now been subject to a natural disaster declaration for this weather event.
"The slow-moving nature of this flooding across western and southern parts of our state means that the impacts on households, primary producers and businesses will continue for many weeks to come," Ms Cooke said.
"As the extent of the damage becomes clearer we will continue working with the Commonwealth to unlock additional levels of financial support so that communities can clean up and recover."
Assistance is being provided through the Commonwealth-State Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements (DRFA).
Assistance available under the DRFA may include:
