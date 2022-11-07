Faster internet just became a lot more affordable for businesses in Yass.
A co-investment between nbn and Yass Valley Council will allow businesses to order business grade fibre - known as Enterprise Ethernet - at the same wholesale prices as those in major capital cities.
Yass Valley Council Mayor Allan McGrath said fast and reliable business grade internet was more important than ever, particularly as people seek new opportunities in regional areas in a post COVID-19 lockdown era.
"This investment will help attract new businesses, and also support the existing logistics, health and professional services firms who won't need to move to a larger capital city to expand," he said.
"It also supports the broader economic development of Yass, which is continuing to grow as we see more people move to the regions post COVID-19 and the new advent in remote and hybrid working."
Head of nbn local NSW Tom O'Dea said the initiative would help level the playing field between metro and regional Australia.
"Businesses are increasingly using business nbn Enterprise Ethernet to support cloud-based business operations, remote file storage, content hosting, unified communications, large file distribution, and to connect head office locations," he said.
"[We are] ensuring that more businesses throughout regional Australia in more locations can participate in the digital economy on an equal broadband access footing with metro-based businesses."
The investment in the Yass Business Fibre Zone follows investments in nearby Goulburn and Queanbeyan where local businesses and firms are taking full advantage of what high speed business grade broadband can deliver to them.
"Where a business is physically located means less when high speed enterprise ethernet is available in regional and rural areas," Mr O'Dea said.
"All of this contributes not only to the economic growth of regional and rural Australia, but also population growth where people realise they can live away from major capital cities and continue to access the speed and technology required to run a business, or do their job."
