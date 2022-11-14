Despite significant rainfall around the state, the NSW Rural Fire Service is urging people to prepare their homes for bushfires ahead of summer.
Bureau of Meteorology modelling has suggested an end to the La Nina weather pattern causing heavy rainfall by early 2023, making way for sunnier skies.
Southern Tablelands operational officer, Mitchell Butler, said the RFS was asking the community to follow four key steps ahead of the bushfire season.
"Step one is to discuss what to do if a bushfire does threaten your home," he said.
"Many households find the best way to have this discussion is over dinner, while everyone's together and focused."
The second step is to prepare your home.
Mr Butler said there were simple steps to take when it came to preparing, such as cleaning gutters.
"Cleaning the gutters is a very important one, especially as we are in storm season, so it allows that water to run away as well as removing the potential for embers to land in there and ignite," he said.
Mr Butler also recommended repairing damaged or missing tiles on the roof and cleaning up fallen leaves, twigs and debris around the property.
Trees and shrubs should be trimmed to ensure they aren't overhanging buildings, and hoses long enough to reach right around the house should be kept on the property.
"Step three is knowing the bushfire alert levels," Mr Butler said.
"So that means if there is a fire in your area, you need to track that level."
A new fire danger rating system was introduced in September; the most significant change to fire danger ratings in 50 years.
The new system was developed using extensive community research from people living in bushfire risk areas and will be used consistently across the country, meaning the same system is used whether you're at home or away.
The new fire danger rating system has four levels, instead of the previous six, and indicates a clear action to take at each level.
On days when there is minimal risk, such as when it is raining, fire danger rating signs will be set to No Rating.
Mr Butler said the final step was to save all the important numbers, websites and smartphone applications to be able to keep up to date.
You can check fire danger ratings at https://www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/ or through the Fires Near Me smartphone app.
You can also call the bushfire information line on 1800 NSW RFS (1800 679 737).
Mr Butler said if people had concerns regarding hazards on neighbouring properties such as long grass or leaf debris on the ground, they could contact the Yass Fire Control Centre on (02) 6226 3100.
The NSW RFS will arrange for an inspection of the site to determine if a bushfire hazard exists. The landowner or the manager of the land will be notified separately of the results.
Mr Butler said privacy legislation prevented the disclosure of details, ensuring any complaints would remain anonymous.
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0409 237 628
