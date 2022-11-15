Yass Tribune
Home/News/Local News

Headspace Yass centre to open

Updated November 16 2022 - 9:22am, first published November 15 2022 - 2:28pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Headspace Yass will celebrate its anniversary with the opening of its new centre on Crago Street on November 16.

Headspace Yass will celebrate its first anniversary with an opening of its new office on November 16.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Yass news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.