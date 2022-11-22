The annual Australian Blues Music Festival had people grooving and swaying across three days in Goulburn.
Held from Friday, November 18 to Sunday, November 20, Blues artists from around Australia entertained and impressed local audiences as well as visitors from surrounding towns such as Yass, Queanbeyan and Crookwell.
Hume Conservatorium Communications and Outreach Manager Giselle Newbury said it had been a "lovely event" which attracted hundreds of people to Goulburn's creative precinct.
The 2022 festival line-up included well-known stars of the blues circuit like Owen Campbell and the Cosmic People, Sultana Southwell Roulette and The SunBears as well as exciting visiting acts including Minnie Marks, The Marvellous Hearts and the amazing new talent of Chloe Kay and the Crusade.
Young Goulburn emerging musicians also had a chance to perform at the Goulburn Club's open mic sessions and Mulwaree High School's M-Funk set at the Hume Conservatorium.
Even the rain didn't dampen the spirits of blues music lovers, who danced around the Railway Bowling Club's outdoor stage on Saturday night. Although, the high winds on Sunday saw all performances moved indoors.
This year was the first time the Hume Conservatorium participated as a venue for the Festival.
"We were excited to be able to support a great weekend of music and we received good feedback from the artists and crowd about the quality of the acoustics," Ms Newbury said.
"Saturday was a huge day for us, we were packed from 4pm onwards with only standing room left.
"People were really happy and keen to be out again."
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0409 237 628
